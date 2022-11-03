‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ cast revisit Amritsar for the trailer launch

Hyderabad: The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming espionage thriller series ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ has been launched. Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ is an inspiring story of India’s secret agent in Pakistan who rose to the occasion to save the nation and turn the tide of the war in his country’s favour.

Punctuated by powerful performances of Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Karan Oberoi, the 8-episodic series will stream on ZEE5 from November 11. Produced by Victor Tango Entertainment, the series is a tribute to those unsung heroes who live in the shadows and give their life for the safety of the country.

The cast and crew of the show, including actors Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain and Barkha Bisht, directors Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, and the producer Vaibhav Modi visited Amritsar for the trailer launch of ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’. Post the trailer launch, the cast and crew visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings ahead of the launch of the series. They even visited The Wagah Border and saluted the Army officials for their self-less job.

Post the promotions, the cast and crew visited the Army Cantonment in Amritsar and paid homage to the Indian Armed Forces by putting together a special music concert in collaboration with popular singer Ameya Dabli with a mission to boost the morale of the soldiers and thank them for their valued services.