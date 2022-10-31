Trailer of ZEE5’s espionage thriller ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ out now

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has just announced the trailer of its upcoming espionage thriller series ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’. Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, it is an inspiring story of India’s secret agent in Pakistan who rose to the occasion to save the nation and turn the tide of the war in his country’s favour.

Punctuated by powerful performances of Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Sengupta, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Karan Oberoi, the 8-episodic series will stream on ZEE5 from November 11.

From the director of ‘Special Ops’ and ‘Naam Shabana’, ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ is inspired by true events and is the story of India’s secret agent who led India to evade several aggressive advances from the enemy country by providing intelligence and by helping India win the India-Pakistan 1965 war. Produced by Victor Tango Entertainment, the series is a tribute to those unsung heroes who live in the shadows and give their life for the safety of the country.

The show is an edgy spy thriller as it unfolds the fate of India at a time when the country could not afford one more war and its future depended on one risky mission led by a secret agent in an enemy country.

Director Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai said, “In India, we haven’t dabbled much in the genre of ‘Historical Fiction’. ‘Mukhbir’, set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war and inspired by true events tells a fictionalised story of an Indian spy whose information helped India win the war. With the limbs of spy thriller, ‘Mukhbir’ at its heart is a human drama. While the unfolding of the plot will keep the audience glued to their screens, the inherent dilemma of a man torn in between his duty and heart will move them deeply. We hope that ‘Mukhbir’ leaves an everlasting impact on viewers.”

Prakash Raj said, “‘Mukhbir’ celebrates the bravery and the sacrifices of the unsung heroes of India, the spies, and I am glad to be a part of such a remarkable project. These spies go unnoticed despite their silent but monumental work and hence, ‘Mukhbir’ is our tribute to their self-less efforts.”

Adil Hussain said, “I am especially inclined towards stories which move the viewers and inspires them to go beyond the ordinary. ‘Mukhbir’ is one such story which will appeal to every Indian across the globe. Also, it was exciting to work with the talented director duo of Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai who have notable experience and expertise in this genre.”