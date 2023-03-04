Mukhra (K) Sarpanch felicitated for making village ODF plus model

Sarpanch of Mukhra (K) village was felicitated for making the village open defecation free plus model

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Mukhra (K) Sarpanch Meenakshi receives a certificate of appreciation from Union minister Gajendra Singh during Swachh Sujal Shakti Sammwan-2023 held in New Delhi on Saturday

Adilabad: Gadge Meenakshi, sarpanch of Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal was felicitated by union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for making the village open defecation free plus model, during Swachh Sujal Shakti Sammwan-2023 held in New Delhi on the account of International Women’s Day on Saturday. President of India Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest.

Meenakshi received a certificate of appreciation recognising her outstanding efforts in making the village the ODF plus tag.

She thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for extending cooperation in developing the village on many fronts and converting it into a model rural civic body.

She was the only head of a rural civic body chosen for the felicitation from Telangana.