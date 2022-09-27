| Telangana Bags Three More Awards This Time Under Indian Swachhata League

Telangana bags three more awards, this time under Indian Swachhata League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:48 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

File Photo. Representatives of three ULBs will be felicitated during the Swachh Shehar Samvad & Tech Exhibition event at New Delhi in a few days.

Hyderabad: After 16 municipalities won awards in Swachh Survekshan 2022, three more Urban Local Bodies – the Alampur Municipality, Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation and Korutla Municipality – bagged awards under the Indian Swachhata League (ISL).

Representatives of three ULBs will be felicitated during the Swachh Shehar Samvad & Tech Exhibition event at New Delhi in a few days.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) conducted the national level sanitation challenges such as Swachh Survekshan, Garbage Free City (GFC) Star Rating and Indian Sanitation League (ISL) aiming at overall Sanitation, Municipal Solid Waste Management, engagement of youth in garbage cleaning and enhanced citizen awareness across all 4355 cities and towns in the country.

In addition to these 19 awards, Telangana has already achieved 40 Open Defecation Free (ODF ) certifications that helped ULBs achieve better rankings under Swachh Survekshan.

Effective implementation of Pattana Pragathi programme is resulting in the ULBs bagging several awards constituted by the Central Government. So far, the State Government has implemented four editions of the programme and this year, it was taken up March 3 to June 18.