Multi user sign-ins not coming in Microsoft Teams this year

New Delhi: The multiple work account sign-ins on Microsoft Teams will not happen this year as the company is not yet ready to provide these capabilities in its video meet app.

The multi user sign-ins in Teams were earlier supposed to come in December this year.

“We’re adding support within Teams desktop to be able to add one personal account, along with one work/school account, change their profile picture, and switch between accounts and orgs through Settings,” Microsoft quietly added a caveat, reportsZDNet.

It now looks that this functionality will not be available next year.

“The engineering team is continuing to work on adding support for multiple accounts on desktop clients,” Microsoft Teams engineering said in an update.

“We will first launch support for 1 work/school account and 1 personal account so users can enjoy Teams for work and personal side-by-side”.

Windows and MacOS. Support for multiple work accounts is still being worked on and will come at a later date, the team informed.

Microsoft in September announced several new capabilities to help people stay connected, collaborate and build solutions in its video meet app Teams.

Microsoft said that later this year, Teams will have the option for a recap with the meeting recording, transcript, chat, shared files and more that can be automatically shared in the meeting Chat tab and viewable in the Details tab for each meeting.

The recap will also be available in the meeting event in the Outlook calendar.

Also, new personal well-being features like a virtual commute, integration with apps like Headspace, and an emotional check-in experience will be available in the first half of 2021.

Developers will soon be able to integrate their apps into Teams meetings and create scenarios that have deep awareness of the meeting context – including roster, roles, and permissions, Microsoft said.