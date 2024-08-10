Mulugu: Class 9 student of social welfare residential school attempts suicide

In yet another incident, a student of Social Welfare Residential School attempted to end life by jumping from the third floor of the building. She is critically injured and rushed to MGM hospital for better treatment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 08:45 AM

Mulugu: A ninth-grade student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Girls’ School allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the school building in Mulugu mandal on Friday.

According to reports, the girl climbed on the terrace of the school building in the afternoon and jumped from the back side of the building. A person from a house near the building noticed it and informed the school authorities, who shifted her to Mulugu government hospital. Later she was shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal for better treatment. The doctors who examined the girl found that her spine and ribs were broken. The reason for the alleged suicide attempt is not known. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.