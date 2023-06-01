Mulugu: Four Maoist sympathisers held for possession of explosives, plotting arson

Wazeedu police apprehended four individuals and confiscated a cache of explosive materials on Wednesday

Mulugu: The Wazeedu police apprehended four individuals and confiscated a cache of explosive materials on Wednesday.

The suspects have been identified as Pulluri Nagaraju, a compounder from Bhadrachalam, Vavilala Narsinga Rao, Yempelly Jashuva, both farmers from Eturnagaram and Kambalapalli Ganapathi, the proprietor of a petrol bunk at Gummadidoddi, said Venkatapuram Circle Inspector Shiva Prasad at a press meet at his office on Thursday.

Their arrest followed an investigation into their alleged involvement in a plot to set roadwork machinery on fire and deploy landmines to target police parties. The operation was orchestrated by CPI Maoist Venkatapuram-Wazeedu area committee secretary Sudhakar.

The CI said that the accused had procured explosive materials from Sudhakar and collaborated with Ganapathi, who provided funds and petrol as instructed. The arrested individuals have confessed to their role as couriers for the outlawed CPI Maoists, responsible for supplying essential items and medications to Dalam members.

Shockingly, they also admitted to extorting funds from contractors and businessmen on behalf of the Maoist party, as well as issuing threats. Moreover, the accused had confessed that they had been providing information on police movements to the Maoists.

The seized items recovered from the possession of the suspects include five meters of Cordex wire, one detonator, one petrol tin, a mobile phone, batteries, a motorcycle, and various other items.

The Wazeedu Police Station has registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, TSPS Act, and ES Act.