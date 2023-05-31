New government medical college will be established in Mulugu district: Harish Rao

While there were only three government colleges in 60 years in Telangana, the number has reached 21 in nine years, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

File Photo: Health Minister T Harish Rao

Warangal/Hanamkonda: In a significant development, Health Minister T Harish Rao announced that a new government medical college would be established in Mulugu district centre and that it would commence operations from the next academic year. Harish Rao, accompanied by Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and officials concerned inspected the ongoing construction works of the government Multi Super Specialty Hospital being constructed on the premises of the old central jail during his visit here on Wednesday.

During a media interaction, Harish Rao said that Warangal had become a city of three medical colleges as Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences here on Khammam bypass road on Wednesday. “Father Colombo’s dream has been fulfilled today” Harish Rao said, adding that the Telangana government will give equal opportunities to all irrespective of caste and religion. “While there were only three government colleges in 60 years in Telangana, the number has reached 21 in nine years,” he stated.

He said that he had asked the L&T officials to expedite the construction process. The revised design of the hospital includes a total of 2,100 beds, out of which 800 beds will be dedicated to super specialty services. As of now, construction spanning 14 lakh square feet has been completed, accounting for approximately 60 percent of the overall project progress. The hospital aims to provide 36 different types of services. Minister Harish Rao stressed that the establishment of a super specialty hospital would greatly benefit the residents of Warangal by eliminating the need to travel to Hyderabad for medical treatments. The advanced healthcare services currently available at prestigious institutions like NIMS and other corporate hospitals in Hyderabad will soon be accessible at the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital.

“To ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate swift ambulance access to the trauma care unit, the government plans to construct a six-lane road surrounding the hospital. Additionally, a dedicated road and entrance will be designated for ambulances. Furthermore, the hospital premises will provide accommodation for 250 individuals, equipped with all necessary facilities, enabling the relatives of patients undergoing kidney, liver, and other transplant treatments to stay on-site. In addition, a ‘Dharamshala’ will be constructed within the premises,” he said.

The Health Minister also revealed plans to set up generators with a capacity of 6,000 kilowatts to meet the required 4,800 kilowatts power supply. Furthermore, a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 1,200 kiloliters and a water treatment plant with a capacity of 800 kiloliters will be established at the hospital. Special provisions are being made for 400 resident doctors, with dedicated rooms, and a conference hall with a seating capacity of 450 people for meetings and discussions. Earlier, Harish Rao inaugurated a T-Diagnostic Hub, which was established within the premises of the Government Maternity Hospital (GMH) in Hanamkonda. This facility has been set up at a newly constructed building worth Rs 1 crore.

