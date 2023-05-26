Mulugu to witness all-round development soon: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Satyavathi Rathod on Friday inaugurated a slew of infrastructure development projects and laid foundations for several others

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Minister Satyavathi Rathod during her visit to Mulugu on Friday

Mulugu: Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod on Friday inaugurated a slew of infrastructure development projects and laid foundations for several others in the district.

She said that the government was committed to providing all-round development to the people of the district besides making the district a major tourist destination in the state.

Rathod inaugurated a Mandal Praja Parishad School, renovated with Rs 63.65 lakh under the ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ scheme at Balannagudem village and a revenue guest house (Rs 16 lakh) and chilli processing unit in the same mandal.

Later, she laid foundation for construction of GCC filling stations at Pusuru and Muppanapally. She also inaugurated the MPDO office and health sub-centre at Kannaigudem. At Eturnagaram, she inaugurated a diagnostic hub at Community Health Centre (CHC) and amenities at MPPS.

A highlight of the day was the inauguration of a state-of-the-art chilli processing unit in Kamponigudem that was established at a cost of Rs two crore. This processing unit will play a crucial role in promoting local agricultural produce and supporting the rural economy.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the inauguration of the infrastructure development projects is a step towards development of this remote area.

She stated that the government is working on a number of other initiatives to improve the living standards of the people of the district, including the construction of a new district collectorate office complex at a cost of Rs 65 crore to provide all government offices at one place.

Earlier in the day, she laid the foundation for construction of Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) filling station at Jakaram near Mulugu town.

Zilla Parishad chairman Kusuma Jagadish, ITDA PO Ankit, Additional Collector Ila Tripathi, Tribal Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd (TRICOR) chairman E Ramchander Naik and others were present.