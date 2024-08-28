Mulugu: Governor visits greyhound constable bitten by snake

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 03:22 PM

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

Mulugu: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday visited greyhound constable Gundla Prashant, who is being treated at Mulugu Area Hospital after being bitten by a snake in Mulugu forest area on Tuesday.

The Governor, who was accompanied by Tribal Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya and District Collector TS Diwakara, inquired about his health and asked the doctors to provide better treatment.

In the wake of the governor’s visit, the authorities have preemptively deployed security forces, including greyhounds to prevent any untoward incident.

Prashant was engaged in a combing operation in the forest area, when a snake bit him. His colleagues immediately rushed him to Mulugu Government Area Hospital.