Greyhound constable bitten by snake in Mulugu forest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 06:10 PM

Mulugu: A greyhound constable, who was deployed in the dense forest of Venkatapur mandal as part of the security arrangement for the visit of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to the district, was allegedly bitten by a snake on Tuesday.

According to reports, constable Gundla Prashant was combing in the forest area, when a snake bit him.

His colleagues immediately rushed him to Mulugu Government Area Hospital and later on he was shifted to Warangal for better treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.