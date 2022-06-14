Mulugu mandal in Siddipet taken up as pilot project to resolve all land issues: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:51 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to farmers at Mulugu in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said the Telangana government has taken up Mulugu Mandal as a pilot project in the State to resolve all the land-related issues which will be replicated in all the villages in the State. After resolving each and every land issue, the Minister said that they will hand over the documents to the landholders, barring the lands that were in a court dispute or family dispute.

Mulugu is one of the Mandals in the Gajwel Assembly Constituency which is being represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. As a first towards it Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Harish Rao, Secretary to Chief Minister Smitha Sabharwal, Secretary to Chief Minister V Seshadri, Principal Secretary Social Welfare Rahul Bojja, Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, TS Technical Services Chairman Venkateshwar Rao and other officials held a meeting with the farmers of Mulugu Mandal on Tuesday to evoke their responses.

Addressing the farmers during the meeting at Rythu Vedika in Mulugu on Tuesday, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to make Dharani a platform to resolve all the land issues. He further said that they will take up the same project in all the villages with a set deadline to complete it. Rao said that the Telangana government could check many irregularities with the Dharani website since it had brought in transparency.

Since everything regarding lands was digitalised after launching Dharani, Rao said that the information will remain on the website for hundreds of years. He further suggested the farmers not approach middlemen for getting their issues resolved. Elaborating on the Dharani, he said that Chief Minister wanted to provide rights to the true landholders besides expediting the process of land transfer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .