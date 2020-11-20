Mulugu: Officials told to expedite Palle Pragathi works

While 170 segregation sheds were sanctioned to the district, only 103 have been completed and 65 are in progress

Mulugu: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Adarsh Surabhi on Friday said that the development works sanctioned under the ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme should be completed at the earliest.

Addressing a review meeting on the progress of works with mandal special officers and mandal officers at the Collectorate’s Auditorium here on Friday, he said: “While 170 segregation sheds were sanctioned to the district, only 103 have been completed and 65 are in progress. While 70 Vaikunthadams were sanctioned, 20 of them have been completed so far, and 50 are in progress. A total of 352 rural nature parks were sanctioned, but plantation has been completed in 342 places,” he said, adding that only five drying platforms had been completed against the 1,071 sanctioned.

“A total of 35,849 ISL were sanctioned to the district, and 33,410 have been completed,” he said, and directed the officials to complete the rain harvesting pits in the district. “A total of 41,200 rain harvesting pits were sanctioned, but only 3,251 have been completed so far,” he added.

DRDO A Parijatam, ZP CEO Prasuna Rani, District Panchayat Officer Venkaiah, and other officials attended the meeting.

