Mulugu: Police arrest six Maoists while planting landmines

Police arrested two women and four men of the banned CPI (Maoist) party in Tadapala forest area of Venkatapuram mandal in the district, said a statement from the police here on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 June 2024, 08:09 PM

Mulugu: Police arrested six naxals, including three militia members, a deputy dalam commander and two dalam members while they were planting landmines in the forests on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders.

One DBBL gun, four kit bags, two walkie-talkies and heavy explosives were recovered from them.

The details of the arrested naxals were as follows; Wajedu-Venkatapuram area committee deputy dalam commander, Karam Bhudri alias Reetha, Pamedu area committee member, Sodi Kosi alias Mothe, battalion member Sodi Vijay alias Iduma, militia members Kudam Dasru, Sodi Urra and Madakam Bhima. They were accused in several criminal cases.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Shabarish P has called upon the Maoists to voluntarily surrender before the police to live a normal life.