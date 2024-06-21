Mahabubnagar: Three persons injured in group clash over land dispute

Tempers ran high on Friday, when a member tried to operate a tractor in the fields and entered into an argument with members from the other family, resulting in a clash between the two groups.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 11:25 PM

Mahabubnagar: Three persons sustained injuries when two families clashed over a land dispute at Chinnadarpally village in Hanwada here on Friday.

The two families have been claiming ownership over four acres of land in the village. Tempers ran high on Friday, when a member tried to operate a tractor in the fields and entered into an argument with members from the other family, resulting in a clash between the two groups.

When locals alerted the police, a team reached the spot immediately. Despite the police trying to control the situation, the two groups continued to exchange blows and three persons sustained injuries in the incident, according to reports. After a while, the police managed to bring the situation under control.

This is the second such incident in a span of a week in erstwhile Mahabubnagar.

Last Friday, G Sanju, a 28 year-old was brutally thrashed and killed by others over a land dispute in Chinnaporla village of Utkoor mandal Narayanpet.

Pan shop owner attacked with knives in Mahabubnagar town

Tension prevailed for a while in Mahabubnagar town on Friday, when unidentified persons attacked a pan shop owner in New Town.

According to reports, a pan shop owner conducting his business next to Cloud 9 garments store in New Town was attacked by unidentified persons. The assailants attacked the pan shop owner thrice, resulting in bleeding injuries. He was immediately shifted to Government General Hospital. The Two Town police reached the spot and conducted an investigation, the reports said.