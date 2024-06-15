Law and order deteriorating in State, says Balka Suman

Alleging the Chief Minister's involvement in various irregularities, the BRS leader claimed that Revanth was receiving commissions in liquor, sand and fly ash transportation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 08:04 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, former MLA Balka Suman said the law and order situation in the State had worsened ever since the Congress government had come to power.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Suman said there was a rise in crime and law and order issues in the State ever since the new government had come. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Home portfolio, had miserably failed in maintaining law and order in the State, he said.

Also Read Tummala directs officials to make available seeds, fertilisers

“Daylight murders are taking place in the CM’s home district. There is a rise in cases of robbery and ganja sales in the State. The traffic system in Hyderabad city has become chaotic. There is a total lawlessness in the State,”he said.

Alleging the Chief Minister’s involvement in various irregularities, the BRS leader claimed that Revanth was receiving commissions in liquor, sand and fly ash transportation.

Commenting on the State government’s decision to withdraw all Telugu textbooks and workbooks, as they contained the photo of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he asked whether it was justified to withdraw the books because they had Rao’s name.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had shown dignity by allowing distribution of books and bags that had former CM Jayalalithaa’s image after he assumed office, he said.