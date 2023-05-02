Mulugu: SI and private driver killed in road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Mulugu: A Sub-Inspector and a private driver were killed in a road accident in Eturnagaram mandal in the Mulugu district on Tuesday.

A police vehicle in which SI B Indraiah (54), serving at Eturnagaram police station, and driver Chettupalli Raju (37) of Katapur village of Tadwai mandal, were travelling, overturned as the driver lost control over the wheel while crossing a low-level causeway on Jeedivadu streak between Eturnagaram and Kamalapur in the forest area. They were killed on the spot.

A police constable, Srinivas, who suffered injuries was shifted to the local PHC for treatment. The bodies were shifted to Eturnagaram CHC for postmortem.

