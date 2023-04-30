| Police Constable Dies Of Electrocution In Hyderabad

Police constable dies of electrocution in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:36 AM, Mon - 1 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A police constable died reportedly due to electrocution at Jubilee Hills on Sunday night.

It had rained heavily in the night and Veera Swamy working with the elite Grey Hounds, was going on a motorcycle. His vehicle reportedly slipped on the Jubilee Hills checkpost road.

“The policeman fell on the pavement and came in contact with electrical pole and got electrocuted ,” said local sources. He died on the spot.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. A case is booked.