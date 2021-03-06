Mulugu: Six held for theft, Rs 1.33 lakh worth stolen phones recovered

Police as a part of regular vehicle checking near Medaram arch in Tadwai found a car moving suspiciously and checked the vehiclein which they found five people with nine stolen smartphones

Mulugu: In two separate incidents, the Tadwai police arrested six persons and recovered 11 smartphones worth Rs 1.33 lakh from them on Friday. In the second case the cops seized the car used by the culprits.

Disclosing the details at a press meet here on Saturday, Sai Chaitanya, ASP of Mulugu, said that Tadwai SI Ch Venkateswara Rao along with his men was patrolling at Medaram Sammakka-Srarakka shrine on Friday afternoon and found a man wandering suspiciously.

“When the police searched him, they found two stolen cell phones. The person was identified as Tamballa Nithin alias Raju of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district,” he added.

In the second case, the police as a part of regular vehicle checking near Medaram arch in Tadwai found a car moving suspiciously and checked the vehicle. The police found five people in the vehicle who possessed nine smartphones and on interrogation found that all of them were stolen. All of them were taken into custody.

“On interrogation, they confessed that they had stolen the phones at Medaram, Korutla and Bhuplapally,” the ASP said, adding that they were on their way to Bhadrachalam to sell them. The five-member gang hailed from Ananthapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, and East Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh.

