Sale of 5G smartphones grows by 60 pc in Hyderabad during festive season: Report

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Demand for smartphones in the festive season has witnessed a remarkable double-digit growth in Hyderabad with the 5G upgrade driving a significant rise in the sales of phones worth Rs. 10K- Rs. 20K.

According to a report by Amazon.in, Telangana is one of the top-performing regions in the sale of 5G smarthphones with an increase of more than 60% during the festive season, with the Rs. 30K-and-above segment also witnessing a 65% growth in October 2023.

The significant growth in sale may be attributed to Amazon‘s Great Indian Sale, no cost EMI and exchange offers.

Top bestseller smartphones in Hyderabad, according to the report put out by Amazon.in are, iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3 lite 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and Redmi 12 5G.

The report also states that sale in Televisions in Telangana has seen a twofold growth in the same period of time. In 2023, Telangana emerged as the fastest-growing market on Amazon India in Q3 2023 and consistently ranked number 1 with Hyderabad being amongst top 3 cities for TV sales pan India, Amazon.in stated.

Sony, Samsung and LG are the most preferred brands in Telangana region for Televisions.

Customers in Hyderabad also got a glimpse of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad with the ‘Amazon Xperience Arena’ (AXA) on Thursday. This showcase gave media, influencers and customers a chance to experience their favourite brands and products while participating in fun engagements.