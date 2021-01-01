Mumbai City FC look to continue winning momentum

After losing to NorthEast United in their opening match in November, Mumbai City have been on a six-match unbeaten streak, with victories on five occasions

Bambolim: Mumbai City FC would look to continue their winning momentum and jump to the top of the Indian Super League standings when they take on Kerala Blasters here on Saturday.

After losing to NorthEast United in their opening match in November, Mumbai City have been on a six-match unbeaten streak, with victories on five occasions. They currently occupy the second spot with 16 points from seven matches, one point less than table toppers ATK Mohun Bagan.

Head coach Sergio Lobera, however, said the 12-day break was not ideal. Mumbai City are unbeaten against Kerala Blasters in the last six encounters having won five and drawn one. The Spaniard also revealed that his key man Hugo Boumous is fit and there are no injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Kerala Blasters have significantly improved in their last three games, having scored five goals and an average of almost 12 shots per match. And coach Kibu Vicuna will look to break the club’s jinx against Lobera.