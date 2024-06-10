Mumbai comes to standstill as heavy rains lash city

IMD issues warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas in the next 48 hours

By ANI Published Date - 10 June 2024, 10:02 AM

Vehicles make their way amid rain in Mumbai. — Photo:PTI

Mumbai: Many parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday night leading to severe waterlogging in different areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas in the next 48 hours.

According to Nowcast warning on Monday, “Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Beed, Osmanabad and Latur.” Meanwhile, fishermen were advised not to venture along and off North and South Maharashtra from June 9 to June 13.

“Squally weather with wind speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off North Maharashtra coast on 9th to 13th June. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off North Maharashtra coast during the above-mentioned period,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

Mumbai and Pune recorded a temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively. Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai saw rainfall, indicating the start of the anticipated weather activity.

The IMD had earlier reported that the southwest monsoon has advanced to parts of the central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, and more areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, 8 June 2024,” IMD said in a post on X.

IMD reported favourable conditions for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into the central Arabian Sea, some parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), and Telangana over the next 2-3 days.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Telangana during next 2-3 days,” IMD said in a post on X.

This year’s Monsoon onset was two days earlier as the usual date of the onset is on June 1. This year, Kerala experienced widespread pre-monsoon rains.