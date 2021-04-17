Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs

Chasing 151 for victory, Sunrisers were all out for 137 runs in 19.4 overs to succumb to the loss to remain without any points in the table

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their third straight loss for the first time in Indian Premier League as their batting order collapsed once again to go down to Mumbai Indians by 13 runs at the MA Chidambara Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing 151 for victory, Sunrisers were all out for 137 runs in 19.4 overs to succumb to the loss to remain without any points in the table. Despite Jonny Bairstow (43 from 22; 3×4, 4×6) and captain David Warner (36 from 34; 2×4, 2×6) holding the forte, their departure paved way for MI’s victory.

Barring Vijay Shankar (28 from 25, 2×6), none of the SRH middle and lower order batsmen could offer any resistance. Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult picked up three wickets each.

Earlier, Shankar and Mujeeb Ur Rahman shone with the ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to 150 for 5. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma (32 off 25) and Quinton de Kock (40 off 39) scored 53 in the powerplay after opting to bat but Vijay (2/19) and Afghanistan spin duo of Mujeeb (2/29) and Rashid Khan (0/22) brought the Sunrisers back in the game.

Kieron Pollard managed to lift MI to 150 with the help of a 22-ball 35 which included two sixes of the last two balls of the innings.

Earlier, Rohit completed 4000 T20 runs as a skipper and also surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record of hitting the most number of sixes by an Indian in the tournament.

The 33-year-old now has 217 sixes in IPL, one ahead of Dhoni. He occupies the third place in the overall list after Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle (351) and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers (237).