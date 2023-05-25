| Mumbai Man Arrested For Posting Obscene Comments About Women Police On Social Media

25 May 23

Mumbai: A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly posting obscene comments about women police officers on social media, said the police.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Ramchandra Ambardkar.

“The accused was defaming women personnel of the Mumbai police by posting obscene messages about them on Twitter,” said officials.

They added that the information was received after a woman police personnel complained about this at the Pantnagar police station in Mumbai.

The police stated that they had apprehended the accused and booked him under various sections of the (Indian Penal Code) IPC and the (Information Technology) IT Act.

“We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under sections 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and the IT Act,” said the police.