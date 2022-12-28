Munawar Faruqui reacts to lathi charge against Salman Khan’s fans

28 December 22

Hyderabad: Actor Salman Khan, who turned 57 on Tuesday, celebrated his birthday with fans. Millions of the ‘Sultan’ star’s fans gathered outside his house and waited until he came to his balcony so he could wave to them.

However, the crowd went berserk eventually and the Mumbai police had to use lathi charge to calm things down. The footage of police beating fans has gone viral on the internet.

Reacting to the video, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram and condemned the act of the police. Faruqui wrote, “Birthday bhai ka hai aur police B’day bumps crowd ko de rahi he…(‘It is the birthday of Bhai but police is beating the bumps of crowd..)”

In addition, he took to his Instagram stories, “Police lathi charging the crowd on road front of Salman Khan house….Not first time people getting hurt being on footpath (sic),” he wrote, pointing towards Salman indirectly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, alongside Pooja Hegde, which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023, and ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Katrina Kaif which will be released on Diwali 2023.