WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones after Dec 31

As 2022 is finally wrapping up, a slew of older devices are set to no longer support WhatsApp

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: As 2022 is finally wrapping up, a slew of older devices are set to no longer support WhatsApp. From January next year, the meta-owned Instant-messaging platform will stop working on a few Android smartphones and also iPhones.

According to a report by GizChina, WhatsApp is planning on ending support for almost 49 smartphones across different brands. The report suggests that the application will stop rolling out updates from December 31, which will eventually lead to the WhatsApp service shutting down on these smartphones.

Apple: Apple iPhone 5, Apple iPhone 5C

Huawei: Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend P1, Ascend Mate, Ascend G740

LG: Enact 2, Lucid 2, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 Dual, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L4 Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus Nitro

Samsung: Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core

Sony: Xperia Arc S, Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L

Other phones: Archos 53 Platinum, ZTE Memo V956, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand X Quad V987, HTC Desire 500, Quad XL, Lenovo A820, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight ZT