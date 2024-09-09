Munneru floods damage 66 schools in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 08:20 PM

File photo of the floods at Khammam

Khammam: As many as 66 government schools have been damaged due to recent Munneru floods in Khammam city and other parts of the district, according to a primary loss report.

It was estimated that an amount of Rs 1.20 crore would be required to carry out repairs in the damaged schools. Two government hospitals were damaged and they require Rs 30 lakh for repairs.

Standing crops in about 79,914 acres were damaged affecting as many as 53, 528 farmers in the district. Paddy in 41, 450 acres, cotton in 31, 119 acres, green gram in 1075 acres, chilli in 5942 acres and other horticulture crops in 232 acres were damaged. The crop loss was pegged at 111. 87 crore.

Tentative fisheries loss was estimated to be Rs 42.96 crore. Nearly 3500 tonnes of fisheries wealth was damaged as 180 tanks overflowed. As many as 3500 electricity poles and 570 transformers were damaged causing a loss of Rs 9.23 crore.

Livestock loss was estimated to be Rs 1.16 crore. Infrastructure loss was estimated to be Rs 180.37 crore with 75.77 kilometre long roads getting damaged. As many as 15055 pucca/kutcha houses and 146 huts were damaged due to floods and overall loss was Rs 339.46 crore.

District Collector Muzammil Khan informed that 65 panchayat secretaries have been assigned to flooded areas and they were directed to be available to the flood affected families in their assigned area. 195 sanitation workers, 327 private and other workers have been deployed for clearing garbage and debris in flood affected areas.

He said that 62 tractors, 36 tractor tankers, 31 JCBs and 31 dozers were used for carrying out sanitation work. Sprinkling bleaching powder for mosquito control and spraying of oil balls were being done. Care was taken to ensure quality food and medical services to families in relief centres.