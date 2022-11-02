| Munugode All Set For Big Day Polling To Begin At 7 Am On Thursday

Munugode all set for big day, polling to begin at 7 am on Thursday

Published: Updated On - 09:24 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Nalgonda: The stage is set for the people of Munugode to cast their votes on Thursday after the high decibel campaign that concluded on Tuesday.

The polling staff have reached the allocated polling stations along with polling material including EVMs, VVPATs and control units by Wednesday evening in Munugode.

Polling will begin from 7 am and go on till 6 pm on Thursday in the assembly constituency and counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.

The polling staff collected polling material at the reception centre set up at Don Bosco College at Chandur in the assembly constituency and went to their allocated polling stations in specially arranged buses with tight police security. Micro-observers also reached the polling stations.

General Observer of the elections Pankaj Kumar and District Elections Officer T Vinay Krishna Reddy supervised the distribution of polling material to polling staff at the reception centre.

Vinay Krishna Reddy said 47 candidates were in the fray in the constituency, which had 2,41,855 voters. Polling would take place in 298 polling stations. A three layer security has been provided to all polling stations. Paramilitary forces and the State police have been deployed at 105 critical polling stations.