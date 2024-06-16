| Evms In India Are Black Box Nobody Allowed To Scrutinise Them Rahul

Congress leader says “serious concerns” being raised about transparency in country’s electoral process

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said EVMs in India are a “black box”, which nobody is allowed to scrutinise, and asserted that “serious concerns” are being raised about transparency in India’s electoral process.

“Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability,” Gandhi said and tagged a media report, which claimed that a relative of Shiv Sena’s candidate, who won the polls from Mumbai’s North West by 48 votes, had a phone that unlocks an EVM.

EVMs in India are a “black box,” and nobody is allowed to scrutinize them. Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability. https://t.co/nysn5S8DCF pic.twitter.com/7sdTWJXOAb — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2024

The former Congress president also tagged the post on X by Elon Musk in which he talked about eliminating EVMs. “We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high,” Musk had said in his post.

We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high. https://t.co/PHzJsoXpLh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2024

The opposition parties have been raising concerns over EVMs for some time now and had demanded a 100 per cent count of VVPAT slips which was not allowed.