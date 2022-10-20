Munugode by-poll: Harish Rao asks BJP chief Nadda about unkept promises

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hitting out at BJP national president JP Nadda, Health Minister T Harish Rao accused the former of failing to fulfill his promises to fluoride victims of Nalgonda.

Nalgonda: Hitting out at BJP national president JP Nadda, Health Minister T Harish Rao accused the former of failing to fulfill his promises to fluoride victims of Nalgonda. Nadda is scheduled to visit Munugode constituency to participate in the electoral campaign for the ongoing byelections.

As the then union Health Minister, Nadda had visited erstwhile Nalgonda district in 2016 and promised to establish a 300-bed hospital at Marriguda and a flouride research and mitigation centre at Choutuppal. Though the TRS government allocated 8.2 acres for the research and mitigation centre at Choutuppal, there was no response from the union government till date.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Harish Rao ramped up the attack on the BJP national president questioning the fate of his promises which were kept pending for the last six years. “What happened to the promise of ‘fluoride research and mitigation centre’ at Marriguda you made during a visit in 2016 as union Health Minister?,” he asked.

Adding that the Telangana government had allocated 8.2 acres at Choutuppal for this purpose, he pointed out that not even a single rupee was released for the Centre. “You have even promised to construct 300-bed hospital at Marriguda which was not fulfilled. How can you seek vote from the public making false promises? The people of Munugode will teach a lesson,” Harish Rao said.

Symbolic grave for Nadda

Meanwhile, unidentified persons arranged a symbolic grave for Nadda in the land allocated for the proposed site of the Regional Fluoride Research and Mitigation Centre near Choutuppal. They also put up a flexi with Nadda’s picture with the words “Regional Fluoride Research and Mitigation Centre” on the grave.