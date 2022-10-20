Munugode by-poll: Vote for car, icon of welfare and development, says Vemula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday asked the people of Munugode to vote for the TRS in the by-elections.

Nalgonda: Stating that the car symbol was the icon of development and welfare, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday asked the people of Munugode to vote for the TRS in the by-elections.

Campaigning at D Nagaram of Choutuppal mandal, the Minister said the car symbol and TRS had become synonymous with welfare and development while the lotus symbol had become associated with the politics of divisiveness and hate. He said the people of Munugode were willing to teach BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy a lesson by defeating him in the by-election.

Also Read Munugode Returning Officer replaced by ECI over symbol controversy

Expressing strong objection over the attitude of the Election Commission of India, the Minister alleged that the BJP was resorting to conspiracy politics with the support of the ECI. He questioned how the road roller symbol, which was withdrawn by the ECI in 2011, was allocated to a candidate. He said that the people of Munugode were watching the conspiracies of BJP and would retaliate with their votes.

Assuring a new road from Koyyalagudem to D Nagaram with Rs 5 crore, the Minister said Rs 30 lakh would be sanctioned for a drainage system in D Nagaram. MLC Sheri Subash Reddy and Uppal MLA Bethi Subash Reddy were also present.