| Music University In Telangana Headed By Ilaiyaraaja Ktr Vision

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:31 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of “Music School” movie promotions, KTR revealed his wish to set up a Music University in Telangana.

Which will be led by Ilayaraja.

