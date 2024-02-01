Musk’s Tesla sued for hazardous waste handling in US

The hazardous materials in question include used batteries, antifreeze, paint materials, brake fluids, and more.

By IANS Published Date - 1 February 2024, 10:50 AM

San Francisco: Elon Musk-run Tesla has been sued in the US for its hazardous waste handling.

Over two dozen California counties accused the electric car maker of improperly labelling and disposing of hazardous waste in landfills that don’t process that type of material, according to reports.

The hazardous materials in question include used batteries, antifreeze, paint materials, brake fluids, and more.

A violation of California’s hazardous waste management policies could result in penalties of up to $70,000 per day, reports TechCrunch.

The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, alleged that Tesla improperly labeled and disposed of materials like “lead acid batteries and other batteries,” paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel and more at its production and service facilities throughout the state.

Tesla also allegedly improperly disposed of the waste, both on-site and at landfills that can’t accept hazardous waste, read the complaint. Tesla or Musk were yet to comment on the complaint.

In February 2022, Tesla agreed to pay a $275,000 penalty for violating the Clean Air Act at its electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Fremont, California.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Tesla Motors after it found Clean Air Act violations at their automobile manufacturing plant. Under the settlement, Tesla agreed to pay a $275,000 penalty.

The list of hazardous air pollutants, or “air toxics”, includes over 180 chemicals that are known or suspected to cause cancer or other serious health effects. In 2019, Tesla agreed to pay a $31,000 penalty for failing to comply with air emissions standards for equipment leaks, failing to comply with management requirements for generators of hazardous wastes and failing to make an adequate hazardous waste determination for certain solid waste generated at the facility.

Tesla has also had multiple fires in the paint shop of its Fremont factory.