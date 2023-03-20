Musk’s Twitter now auto-replies to press queries with poop emoji

Elon Musk has set an automated response for enquiries from media professionals and that response is the brown poop emoji.

Published Date - 04:22 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Elon Musk’s outrageous and bizarre actions are like a never-ending road. One day after another, he will always find ways to freak people out. His recent move is the one that will creep you out in the most disgusting ways.

After firing his entire communications team, Elon Musk has set an automated response for enquiries from media professionals and that response is the brown poop emoji.

Breaking the news on Twitter on Sunday, “press@twitter.com now auto responds with xYX,” he wrote, adding the poop emoji image.

To check if what he claims is true, we sent an email to the given email address enquiring about the same. Within the next few seconds, we, indeed, received the reply Musk set.

Musk’s tweet triggered a laughter riot on the micro-blogging platform. From checking and confirming the reply on Twitter to creating and sharing memes on the incident; his retweet section was filled with laughter emojis.

While most took this as a bizarre yet fun move, some took offence and asked, “Have you considered growing up?” Another user taunted Musk saying, “It’s fantastic that you’re sending a company prospectus with every press request.”

press@twitter.com now auto responds with 💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2023