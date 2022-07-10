Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Adha popularly known as Bakrid is being celebrated with fervor across the city on Sunday.

Scores of Muslims attended the Eid congregational prayers at various Eidgahs and mosques across the city despite rains. The major congregations were witnessed at Mir Alam Eidgah, Qadeem (old) Eidgah Madannapet, Mecca Masjid, Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank etc.

Khateeb of Mecca Masjid Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi led the Eid ul Adha prayers at the Mir Alam Eidgah. Several important personalities of the community and senior officials of the minority welfare department attended the prayers.

Senior police officials were present here to supervise the security arrangements. The ‘namazis’ were seen carrying their own prayer mats and plastic sheets to accommodate themselves on the soggy grounds at the 150 year 0ld Eidgah considered the biggest in the city.

The sale of sheep, ram, goats and cattle is continuing in the city with people rushing to make last minute purchases to sacrifice the animal. The Eid will be celebrated till Tuesday. A mad rush for butchers is seen in the city, a huge number of the butchers have descended in the city from adjoining districts of Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Sanga Reddy to cash upon the demand.

On the occasion Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other leaders conveyed their greetings to Muslims.

The police made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peace in the city. Police pickets are deployed at all sensitive places and patrolling is being done. The senior officials are monitoring the activity in the city from the command and control center and the DGP office.

