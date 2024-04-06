Muslims observe Shab-e-Qadr across Hyderabad

A large number of people visited the mosques and attended the congregational prayers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 10:11 PM

A large number of people visited the mosques and attended the congregational prayers.

Hyderabad: Muslims across the city on Saturday night observed ‘Shab-e-Qadr’, also known as Lailatul-Qadr, the night of power. The event is observed on the 27th of the Ramzan month.

A large number of people visited the mosques and attended the congregational prayers. At historic Mecca Masjid more 8,000 attended the prayers. People also gathered in thousands at the Azizia Masjid in Mehdipatnam, the Indo-Arab Masjid, Vazir Ali Mosque in Fateh Darwaza and the Masjid-e-Barkatvilla in Banjara Hills for prayers. The night is considered auspicious as ‘Quran’, was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Also Read Special care for animals at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoo amid scorching heat

Religious meeting were conducted at Khilwat playground and other important venues in the city by various religious groups. The pious were seen reading Quran and doing supplications at the mosque in the night and praying for wellbeing of their relatives, friends and acquaintances.