Special care for animals at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoo amid scorching heat

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 6 April 2024, 06:13 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: To protect its animals from the searing summer heat, the Nehru Zoological Park has stepped up its action plan. From air-coolers to water sprinklers and mist dispensers to special diet plans are in place to help animals beat the heat.

Large air-coolers that pump fresh air into the enclosures for lions, tigers and other carnivores are in place. In addition, the enclosures are equipped with Thunga mats, which are watered to ensure natural cooling. Specialized room temperature measure system has also been put in place that goes off when the temperature touches 40 degree Celsius.

Apart from water ponds, water sprinklers dot the enclosures, creating a playful environment for the animals, particularly the carnivores. As for the aviaries, the zoo has fog dispensers to help drop temperatures. This time, temporary shelters have been set up for all herbivores.

The animals are also provided with a seasonal diet curated for the summer. “This time, the summer action has commenced one month earlier. We have undertaken a systemic approach. We have placed thermometers in enclosures to ensure necessary interventions are immediately taken if temperature goes up,” said zoo curator, Dr. Sunil S Hiremath.

Seasonal frozen fruits are also provided to animals. This time zoo authorities have also created thatched sheds at around 30 places for visitors to view the animals.