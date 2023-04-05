Muslims told to avoid gatherings in view of Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra rallies in Hyderabad

Muslim religious scholars have asked the community to avoid gathering in markets and offer prayers at the local mosques on Thursday in view of the Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra rallies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:53 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Muslim religious scholars have asked the community to avoid gathering in markets and offer prayers at the local mosques on Thursday in view of the Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra rallies

Hyderabad: Muslim religious scholars have asked the community to avoid gathering in markets and offer prayers at the local mosques on Thursday in view of the Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra rallies in the city.

Mohd Anwar Ahmed, a religious scholar from Jamia Nizamia said the Hindu community will be celebrating Hanuman Jayanthi on Thursday and several rallies are planned in the city “In these circumstances I request the Muslims brothers and sisters to attend prayers particularly during the evening at local mosques in their neighbourhood and avoid crowding at the markets for shopping unless unavoidable,” he appealed.

Several other Muslim religious leaders have also made similar appeals to the community.