Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements for Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra

The Hyderabad police will be deploying around 2,000 policemen to oversee the bandobast for Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police are making elaborate security arrangements in the city for the Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra scheduled on Thursday.

The Union Home Ministry following the recent incidents of violence in different parts of the country during Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatras, has asked all the States to be on alert for the Hanuman Jayanthi festival.

The Hyderabad police will be deploying around 2,000 policemen to oversee the bandobast for the Shobha Yatra. The main procession with an expected participation of around 10,000 people, will be taken out from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and culminate at Hanuman temple, Tadbund.

“We are prepared well. Everyone has been asked to be on alert and ensure peace is maintained,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand told ‘Telangana Today’.

Different wings of the Hyderabad police including Commissioner’s Task Force, Quick Reaction Team, City Rapid Action Force, City Armed Reserve, anti-sabotage teams, She Teams will form part of the security arrangements. The Rapid Action Force will assist the Hyderabad police in maintaining law and order.

The social media monitoring teams of the IT–cell, special branch and cyber-crime police station will keep a watch on the social media platforms for inflammatory content and initiate immediate action, officials said.

Also Read Sri Ram Navami procession: Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Thursday