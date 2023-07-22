MWSAP, ALSF to hold blood donation camp for people of violence-hit Manipur

By PTI Published Date - 07:42 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Itanagar: The Manipur Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh (MWSAP) and Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF) on Saturday announced a three-day mega blood donation camp for the people of violence-hit Manipur.

The blood donation camp would be organised from August 8 to 10 in collaboration with the state health department and Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here, Arunachal Life Saving Foundation chairman Ramesh Jeke told reporters at Press Club here.

“Blood is a requirement during war or violence, therefore to fill in the requirements, the two organisations have decided to conduct a mega blood donation camp for the needy people in Manipur,” he said.

The purpose of conducting the mega blood donation camp is to extend support in treating those injured persons affected by the violence in Manipur, Jeke said, adding that it will send a message of ‘brotherhood and oneness’ among the seven sister states.

He said that the blood collected in the camp will be transported to Manipur for which the organisations will be requesting the governor and the state government for an easy and fast transportation to Manipur.