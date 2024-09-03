Hyderabad-based Thalassemia Society honor blood donation camp organisers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 07:51 PM

Hyderabad: After setting a unique benchmark of organizing 3, 316 voluntary blood donation camps and completing a total of 2, 53, 397 blood transfusions, the Hyderabad-based Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), in collaboration with the Vuppala Venkaiah Memorial Blood Centre, honored organizers of the voluntary blood camps.

A majority of the 2, 53, 397 free blood transfusions that were taken-up by the Society were meant for nearly 4, 000 Thalassemic children from Hyderabad and districts, who needy regular blood transfusions for survival.

Dr. Sangeeta Pathak, Secretary General, Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology (ISBTI), who participated in the felicitation function, said that such blood donation camps play a critical role ensuring a steady supply of blood for transfusions, particularly for patients suffering from Thalassemia.

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, president, TSCS, expressed his gratitude for the work of the blood donation camp organizers. Apurba Ghosh, Founder Secretary General, Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India, senior office bearers of TSCS and volunteers involved in the novel initiative were present in the felicitation function.