‘My boy getting old’ : Kylie Jenner shares adorable video with her dog Norman

By ANI Published Date - 03:38 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

California: Kylie Jenner shared a sweet video of herself spending time with her dog Norman, reported People. She posted a clip of her 9-year-old pup Norman on her Instagram Story Friday in which she could be seen playing in a yard and snuggling up next to his owner.

“My boy getting old,” Jenner captioned the clip, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

In the post, Norman is seen resting his head on Jenner’s knee, as she wears grey sweats and boots for a walk outside with the pup. Jenner welcomed her first pup Norman into her family sometime after her 17th birthday in 2014, reported People. The reality star has previously been outspoken about her dog’s love on social media, toasting his first birthday in 2015 and dressing him and her other dogs like Toy Story characters for Halloween.

The Kardashians star stressed that her little kid was doing absolutely well, despite one Twitter user in 2019 expressing worry because Jenner didn’t post as much of Norman at the time.

“What makes u think anything happened to my Norman,” she wrote in response. “I don’t post my dogs as much but that doesn’t mean they aren’t very much a part of my life still.” And just like her sister, Kim Kardashian is proud of her own pets too.

Back in July, the SKIMS founder, 42, posted an adorable snap of her Pomeranian Sushi wearing a pink sweater on Instagram. “Sushi,” Kim captioned the pic with the dog’s name, which her daughter North chose.

According to People, just as she’s a mother of four, Kardashian is also a dog mom of three Pomeranians. She and Kourtney Kardashian each brought home a female pup back in 2017 to give to their daughters, and two years later, Kim added two more Pomeranian pups to the mix.

“Meet our new babies! We just need names!” Kim wrote on Instagram at the time. “North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi.” “She wants white baby girl to be named Sake and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!!!” she concluded the post, reported People.