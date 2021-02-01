My South Diva 2021 calendar unveiled

The official website of Media9, south India’s leading celebrity management company, was also unveiled on the occasion.

My South Diva 2021 calendar witnessed a grand unveiling at Rama Naidu Studios recently. Telugu actor Vishwak Sen graced the event that was held recently along with several celebrities and businessman personalities.

Manoj Kumar Katokar, the photographer and the curator of the calendar, appreciated and thanked the celebrities who were a part of the calendar making. He also thanked the Falaknuma Das actor, Ravindra Reddy, Director – Marketing, Bharathi Cements, and others.

My South Diva calendar features 12 glamorous ladies of south cinema and Q9 Calendar features 12 young fresh faces. Besides Vishwak Sen, the event saw the presence of Palasa director Karuna Kumar, Ravindra Reddy, along with a few other celebrities, including Malvika Sharma, Ruhani Sharma, Sanchita Shetty, Simrat Kaur, and Gehna Sippy who were featured in the Calendar-2021.

