Myanmar junta arrests 14 including Swiss national for film deemed offensive to Buddhism

By ANI Published Date - 11:46 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Representational Image

Naypyidaw: A Swiss national and 13 Myanmar citizens were on August 8 arrested by the military junta for working on a film that authorities say harms Buddhist culture and tradition, CNN reported citing Myanmar state-funded media.

As per the junta, all 14 people allegedly worked on the film “Don’t Expect Anything,” which was released on July 24 on YouTube and TikTok, Myawady Daily said.

Myawady added that the junta believe that the film is intended to mislead audiences about Buddhists and Buddhist monks, and that it harms Buddhist culture and tradition.

“Despite (that) the main characters were Buddhists themselves, their behaviours and words were reckless to the point it insulted the dignity and morality of the Buddhist monks,” the junta said according to Myawady Daily, adding that ‘those detainees will be effectively taken action in line with the law,” as per CNN.

A spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday told CNN that it was ‘aware of the case and clarifications were underway. The local Swiss representation is in contact with the relevant authorities,’ the spokesperson added.

CNN has contacted the Swiss embassy in Yangon for comment.

As per CNN, religion is a sensitive subject in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. A Dutch tourist was sentenced to three months of hard labour in 2016 after unplugging a speaker relaying a sermon.