Myanmar refugee brutally stabbed to death in Hyderabad

The victim, Mohd Ibrahim (22) is registered as a refugee with United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 January 2024, 06:41 PM

Hyderabad: A Myanmar refugee was brutally stabbed to death on Sunday by a person against whom a history sheet is maintained at Pahadishareef police station.

The victim, Mohd Ibrahim (22) who is registered as a refugee with United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), was on way home at Wadi-e-Salaheen, when the suspect, Asif waylaid him and allegedly demanded money from him. “When Ibrahim refused to pay up, the suspect took a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly.He subsequently died,” said the police.

On information the police registered a case and started efforts to nab Asif who is absconding. Several criminal cases were registered against Asif.