Director Harish Shankar unveiled ‘Sasivadane’ movie title song

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:01 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: Young actor Rakshit Atluri is doing ‘Sasivadane’, which is a love and action drama set in the backdrop of Godavari. Presented by Gauri Naidu, the film marks the coming together of SVS Constructions Pvt. Ltd. and AG Film Company.

Rakshit Atluri and Komalee Prasad are its lead pair, while Praveen Yendamuri, Tamil actor Sriman, Kannada actor Deepak Prince, and Jabardasth Bobby have got important roles. Directed by Saimohan Ubbana and produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda, the film is gearing up for a theatrical release soon.

Star director Harish Shankar today unveiled the title song from the promising movie. “Very Happy to release such a beautiful & evergreen melody #Sasivadane. All the best to the entire team (sic),” the ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ director tweeted.

A soulful song, shot on the lead pair, it has lyrics by Kittu Vissapragada, which tap into the pure nature of the love between the hero and heroine. The melody has been sung by the Hari Charan-Chinmayi Sripada duo and their beautiful rendition suggests that the lead pair is going through a transcendental experience in the backdrop of real locations like a temple.

Saravana Vasudevan’s music is a vintage melody that attempts to conquer your hearts and playlists. The picturisation is the icing on the cake, accentuated by self-absorbed performances.

The film was shot in picturesque locations across Konaseema, Amalapuram over a span of 50 days.

