NABARD, MANAGE and HDFC Bank enter MoU to support agripreneurs

The agreement will facilitate credit flow under Agri-Clinics (AC) & Agri-Business Centres scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

The agreement will facilitate credit flow under Agri-Clinics (AC) & Agri-Business Centres scheme

Hyderabad: To support agripreneurs in the country, NABARD, MANAGE and HDFC Bank on Thursday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement will facilitate credit flow under Agri-Clinics (AC) & Agri-Business Centres (ABC) scheme.

NABARD CGM Vivek Sinha chaired the event which was participated by MANAGE -Hyderabad Director General P Chandra Shekara, HDFC Bank Mumbai senior vice presidents Sandeep Chavan and Ashey Agarwal.

Also Read Nabard pegs credit plan at Rs 1.85 lakh crore in Telangana

The AC & Agri-Business Centres scheme was launched with the slogan “Better Farming by Every Farmer”. Through the 45-day free residential training on agripreneurship development followed by one-year post-training handholding support, loan and subsidy provisions, the scheme has transformed unemployed agriculture graduates, diploma holders, and biological science graduates into agripreneurs.

So far, 84,752 agripreneurs have been trained with 36,601 establishing 32 different types of agri-ventures around the country under the scheme.