NABARD chairman launches rural bazaar in Kamareddy

Nizamabad: National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) launched rural bazaars in Kamareddy district to facilitate farmers and rural people to sell their agriculture products, said NABARD Chairman Dr. Chintala Govindarajulu.

On Saturday NABARD Chairman Govindarajulu launched a rural bazaar at Palvancha village of Machareddy mandal in Kamareddy district, along Kamareddy collector Dr. Sharath and other officials.

On the occasion, NABARD chairman Govindarajulu said that NABARD provides better marketing facilities to the farmers through rural bazaars.

Chairman said that NABARD should provide loans to the farmers at meager interest rates to buy cattle under watershed scheme, also issue loans to the fishermen to set up ice-factories.

Kamareddy collector Dr. Sharath appealed to NABARD chairman to develop Palvancha rural bazaar as an ideal market, providing more loans to the farmers to purchase cattle.

In this program Palvancha sarpanch Sunitha, MPTC Lavanya, NABARD CGM Y.K. Rao, Lead bank manager Rajender Reddy, Kamareddy RDO Srinu and other officials participated.

