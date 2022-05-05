Nadda ignores Gadkari’s praise on Kaleshwaram, says not an acre irrigated in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Mahabubnagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday continued its tirade against the Telangana Government by making claims that left many wondering whether the party leadership had done any groundwork before making any sweeping allegations. The party’s national president JP Nadda made a vain attempt to portray TRS government as a corrupt government and that people were yearning for a change to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

What surprised even the BJP cadres were Nadda’s accusations that water was not provided to even one acre through the Kaleshwaram project. Last week, his senior party colleague and union Minister Nitin Gadkari, during his tour to Hyderabad, had heaped praises on Kaleshwaram project saying the TRS Government had completed successfully to address the water problems and that the results were visible to all. However, the BJP national president went on to charge that Kaleshwaram project cost was enhanced from from Rs.20,000 crore to Rs.120 lakh crore. It’s a different matter altogether that union Jal Shakti Minister of State Bishweshwar tudu had told Lok Sabha on Juy 22, 2021, that there was no corruption involved in Kaleshwaram project too.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahabubnagar on Thursday evening, Nadda continued his oft-repeated harangue alleging corruption in Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Haritha Haram programmes. “Vexed with the rampant irregularities, Telangana people have decided to support the BJP’s double engine model and usher a change in the State”, he claimed.

He also made another charge that Telangana Government was adopting a divide and rule policy, little realising which party, people perceived as driving a wedge between communities and religions. “TRS is not Telangana Rashtra Samithi but is Telangana Razakar Samithi,” he thundered. On confrontation between the State and Central Government over different issues, especially funding and allocation of projects, he said “When a wrong person fails to make good use of Central Government’s schemes and support, growth gets affected,”

He sought to counter State Government’s charges that Central Government was replicating its many pioneering welfare and development programmes, he claimed that Telangana Government had coloured the Prime Minister Awaz Yojana as Double bedroom housing scheme.

Likewise, other Central schemes were being implemented by coining different names like KCR kits, Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programmes, the BJP president claimed, adding “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao got disturbed after saffron party’s victory in Dubbaka and Huzurabad”

He said Prime Minister Modi’s government was a responsive, responsible and proactive government, which transformed India from being an importer to exporter. A whopping 400 billion dollars exports were registered by the Modi Government, he said.

During covid pandemic, United States, France, Germany and other developed countries with best health infrastructure, failed to save their people. Prime Minister Modi with his vision, had not only provided free vaccines to 130 crore people but supplied vaccines to other countries, he said. union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said TRS government was suppressing the voice of opposition parties. “After BJP comes to power, Pragathi Bhavan will be changed into Telangana Praja Bhavan,” said Kishan Reddy.