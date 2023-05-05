Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty’s ‘Custody’ trailer out

Helmed by Malayali filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, the film is his first venture in Telugu and also Naga Chaitanya’s debut in Tamil.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Image: Twitter

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty’s much-anticipated Tamil-Telugu bilingual film ‘Custody’ is all set to hit the theatres on May 12. The film’s trailer has been released on Friday and is setting high expectations among the fans.

Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer. “Here it is ! the trailer of #Custody. Can’t wait for you all to experience the hunt in theatre’s on May 12th (sic),” he wrote, along with the trailer links.

According to the trailer, the film’s storyline is about the protagonist taking the antagonist into his custody, protecting him and not letting him die. Naga Chaitanya plays a constable who abides by the law. The trailer ends with him saying, “Truth will take time to win, but win it certainly will.”

Helmed by Malayali filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, the film is his first venture in Telugu and also Naga Chaitanya’s debut in Tamil. SR Kathir is the cinematographer and DY Satyanarayana is the art director for the movie. Rajeevan is the production designer, and editing is handled by Venkat Raajen.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Premji, Premi Vishwanath and Ramki. The film boasts music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

